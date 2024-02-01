Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Projects For Development On Lakshadweep Island Amid Maldives Row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday, announced the government's significant investment strategies for the tourism sector in India. Stressing a focused strategy, the Finance Minister underscored the particular emphasis on improving tourist infrastructure in the island Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

"To address the emerging fervour of domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on our islands including Lakshadweep. This will help in generating employment also," FM Sitharaman said.

In line with the government's dedication to promoting tourism, Lakshadweep will receive focused attention and investments to enhance its tourist facilities. This initiative seeks to establish Lakshadweep as an appealing and feasible destination for Indian travelers, especially given recent diplomatic tensions with the Maldives.

Push for Lakshadweep amid Maldives row

The drive for tourism development in Lakshadweep coincides with recent tensions with the Maldives following PM Modi's visit to the Indian island, which was interpreted as a boost for domestic tourism.

Three ministers in the Maldives government faced suspension due to derogatory remarks made against PM Modi, prompted by comparisons between the Indian island and the Maldives on social media, urging visits to Lakshadweep instead of the foreign destination.