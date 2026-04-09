 ‘Interesting Thought’: Disgruntled Raghav Chadha Hints At Forming New Party Amid Rift With AAP Leadership
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‘Interesting Thought’: Disgruntled Raghav Chadha Hints At Forming New Party Amid Rift With AAP Leadership

Disgruntled AAP leader Raghav Chadha has sparked speculation about forming his own party. Sharing an Instagram reel calling it an “interesting thought”, Chadha hinted at a new political move. Earlier this month, he was removed as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
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Raghav Chadha | File

New Delhi: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has sparked fresh political speculation about his next move after subtly hinting that he may float his own party.

The MP shared a reel on Instagram by a user named Rihan, who goes by the username ‘seedhathok’, in which the creator suggested that Chadha should now form his own party, which could garner him more support.

Sharing the Instagram reel on his account’s story, he called it an “interesting thought”.

Earlier this month, the AAP removed Raghav Chadha from his role as the party's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing him with Ashok Kumar Mittal in the Upper House. The party also urged the Rajya Sabha secretariat not to allot him time to speak on its behalf.

Earlier on Monday, Chadha shared a cryptic Instagram post, which is seen as a veiled dig at party chief Arvind Kejriwal. However, Chadha did not directly refer to the party or its leadership in the post.

Sharing images of a book’s cover and the first chapter, Chadha wrote, “The timing is hard to ignore. I turned to chapter 1 – ‘Never Outshine The Master’. Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to."

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“Somebody gifted me a book this week. Funny how timing works," the caption of the post read.

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