Interaction with Covid-19 and experience writes Naresh Kumar, GM POWERGRID

My journey from the edge of the COVID abyss and back has been nothing short of a miracle and an exercise of self-awakening. But the struggle with the stigma, the isolation and the disease teaches you a lot. Having come out of the crisis, I can say that whatever it may do to your body, don't let COVID take over your mind. The main objective of writing this is to thank everyone who were part of this difficult journey and also to share my experience that exposed me to this aspect of life. I was diagnosed with diabetes few years back, and probably it runs in my family.

I regularly check my blood sugar through the day, depending on what I eat and if I might need any corrections. When I tested positive on 16th June, I was suffering with mild fever and coughing. It all began when a throat infection hit me, along with acute tonsil infection. I took hot water sips and did saline gargles as prescribed by my Company’s doctor, Dr. Parul Prinja. She suggested me to go for a precautionary test for COVID-19 just because of proximity to a number of patients in the surrounding area.

After the lab official visited and took my test, I isolated myself from my loving family in a room with a separate setup before the results of the test were to come in. I was already sick for the past few days and had been shivering. The test came in positive in the evening of 16th June, 2020 and my life took a jolt for the next few minutes. I got worried about myself and more so for my family. As per the protocol advised by doctors for a positive patient, I had to go in isolation period for 17 days, and my family had to be in isolation for 14 days.

Several calls and messages from my office peers, senior management, industry professionals, media friends, seniors and others built my resolve and also diverted me from negative thoughts. My Company stood by me in such difficult times by providing medical equipments and protective gear like gloves, sanitizers, masks, oximeter, thermometer, disinfectant, etc. A nodal officer had been appointed and POWERGRID doctor followed up with me regularly in coordination with the Fortis Hospital as part of the patient care package. Arrangements for disinfecting and fogging at my house were also made by the Company. This gave me a lot of mental security.