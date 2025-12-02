Inter-Gang Rivalry: Bishnoi’s Former Close Aide Chased, Shot Dead In Chandigarh |

Chandigarh: A gangster said to be a former close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi was chased and shot dead in a planned attack near busy Timber Market stretch in sector 26 here Monday night, in what police held, stemming from an inter-gang rivalry.

The victim, identified as Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, 35, was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead. Police was informed by some passerby who heard the gunshots.

Parry, a resident of Sector 33 and son of a retired sub-inspector of Punjab police, had multiple criminal cases including murder, extortion, assaults and rioting and Arms Act, registered against him in Chandigarh and Punjab.

On Monday night, he left a night club in Sector 26 area - which has several night clubs and eateries - along with another person in his SUV and was trailed by another vehicle.

Police, who got in its possession CCTV footage, said soon after the unidentified person who was accompanying Parry in the latter's car, opened fire at him when they reached near the Timber Market area. Police said that about five empty shells were found from inside the SUV.

Minutes later, the SUV which trailed Parry’s vehicle, also stopped nearby and the assailant who stepped out from Parry’s vehicle, again fired multiple shots at him to ascertain that he was dead, before getting into the other vehicle and fleeing the spot. According to police, in all, around 11 shots were fired at Parry.

RIVAL GANG TAKES RESPONSIBILITY

Subsequently, claiming the responsibility for the killing, an unverified Facebook post accused Parry of extorting money from local clubs.

Police also believed that Parry had some time ago, parted ways with Bishnoi, otherwise his close friend since his DAV colleges in 2010, and joined latter’s rival gangster Goldy Brar, who is reportedly operating from the United States.

However, in another audio clip gone viral, a man identifying himself as Goldy Brar called Bishnoi a ``traitor’’ over Parry’s murder and said that Parry did not harm Lawrence yet the latter called him under pretext of ``friendship and to discuss family matters’’ and got him killed. The caller also told Lawrence to start his countdown now.