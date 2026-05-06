Insult 'Vande Mataram', Face Up To 3 Years In Jail: Centre Moves To Elevate It To National Anthem Status After WB Poll Win

The Union Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi has approved a proposal to grant Vande Mataram the same legal status as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

The move comes in the wake of the BJP’s electoral success in West Bengal and is being seen as both symbolic and legislative, elevating the iconic song’s position in India’s national framework.

Amendment To National Honour Law

The Cabinet has approved amendments to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, specifically targeting Section 3.

Once implemented, the law will treat Vande Mataram on par with the national anthem, meaning any intentional disruption during its singing, acts of disrespect or insult could invite up to three years of imprisonment, a fine, or both. Repeat offences may carry stricter penalties, including a minimum one-year sentence.

150-Year Legacy Gains Legal Protection

The decision coincides with the 150th anniversary of the song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Government sources indicate the move is aimed at restoring the historical and cultural stature of the song, which played a key role during India’s freedom movement.

Earlier, in 2005, the Act was amended to strengthen protections for the national flag. This latest amendment extends similar safeguards to Vande Mataram.

From Parliament Debate To Policy Action

The push for elevating the song gathered momentum in December last year, when Parliament held a special discussion marking its 150 years.

During the debate Several MPs demanded national anthem status for the song, PM Modi remarked that it had been “sidelined and communalised”

Subsequently, in January, the Home Ministry issued guidelines recommending the singing of all six stanzas at major government events.

Political Symbol In Bengal Elections

During the West Bengal Assembly elections, Vande Mataram became a central political theme.

The BJP had positioned it as a symbol of Bengali pride and nationalism, organised mass singing events and marches, highlighted the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The campaign helped bring the song back into mainstream political discourse.

What This Means Going Forward

If the amendment is passed in Parliament, Vande Mataram will join the national flag, Constitution and anthem under strict legal protection.

This marks a major shift in India’s cultural policy, blending heritage, law, and politics in a move likely to spark both support and debate nationwide.