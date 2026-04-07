UGC Directs HEI To Comply With ‘Vande Mataram’ Order; Schools Asked To Include Group Singing In Morning Assemblies

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in an order dated April 6, 2026, released a new notification to all higher education institutes to strictly adhere to governmental directions regarding the National Anthem of India, Vande Mataram.

In the official notification, the UGC cited the orders given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during the current year and requested the institutions to disseminate the appropriate directions to the faculty members and the students.

UGC’s Latest Directive

The notice reads: “All Higher Education Institutions are hereby requested to strictly comply with the above orders and issue suitable instructions to all concerned.”

The directive is accompanied by a copy of the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28, 2026, prescribing the manner and timing of the national song.

What the MHA Order Says

The Home Ministry’s order standardises the “official version” of Vande Mataram, including all six stanzas of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s original composition. This marks a shift from earlier practice, where only select stanzas were commonly used.

As per the guidelines, the duration of the song has been fixed at 3 minutes and 10 seconds. The order also includes situations when the national anthem needs to be played, especially on official occasions and gatherings organised by organisations.

More importantly, it dictates that all people present are supposed to be standing at attention whenever the anthem is being played or sung.

Implementation in Educational Institutions

The guidelines extend to educational settings as well. Morning assemblies in schools are expected to include group singing of Vande Mataram in line with the prescribed format.

Although this latest circular by the UGC focuses on higher educational institutes, it fits into a larger initiative towards creating standardisation regarding the observance of the national song.

This was because, at this juncture, the nation was celebrating the 150th year of composition of the song “Vande Mataram.”