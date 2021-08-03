‘Insult to Parliament', says PM Modi after opposition stalls proceedings over Pegasus issue

With Parliament's proceedings being stalled by the opposition's protests over the Pegasus issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed it for its conduct, including tearing papers and making “derogatory” remarks on the way Bills have been passed, as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed anger at the conduct of some opposition members and noted that those who tore papers and threw it around have remained unrepentant. This shows their “arrogance”, Modi said, and asked his party members to maintain restraint.

While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha had torn the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members had torn papers in Lok Sabha and threw it in the air and towards the Chair.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticising the manner of Bills' passage in Parliament also drew Modi's ire, Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the TMC member.

He had tweeted, “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!” Such comments are “derogatory” to the Parliamentary procedure and the esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting Modi.