'Insult to freedom fighters': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed by BJP and Congress after he compares himself to Bhagat Singh

Dismissing the allegations levelled by former party leader Kumar Vishwas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday compared himself to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and send elderly people to pilgrimage". "Hundred years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British and I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. All these corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth," Delhi CM said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had alleged that Kejriwal had spoken about becoming PM of a separate state. In a video, Kumar is seen saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation.. he wants power at any cost."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been slammed by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his comment.

Congress called it an insult to the freedom fighters. Party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: "While Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the nation, Arvind Kejriwal is not willing to give up even one of his posts. He is both CM and National Convenor of AAP due to his lust for power. Kejriwal comparing himself to Bhagat Singh is an insult to our freedom fighters & reflects his desperation for votes."

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said Kejriwal's comparison will "embarrass even shame". He tweeted, "Bhagat Singh got his body cut into pieces, but did not allow his country to be broken into pieces! To resort to his name for power is to embarrass even shame!"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Kejriwal and tweeted, "Please for your politics don’t compare self to the brave man of Mother India, Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Congress tweeted: "We object @ArvindKejriwal comparing himself with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Kejriwal apologised to Majithia, an infamous culprit in drug trade. He also colluded with anti-Punjab terrorists for votes. To compare himself with Shaheed Bhagat Singh is disrespect of our national hero!

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:01 PM IST