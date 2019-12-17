Instead of shouting slogans in Maha Assembly, BJP should demand money from Centre: Uddhav Thackeray

After the House assembled, the BJP legislators rushed to the well and shouted slogans demanding implementation of aid to farmers and crop loan waiver.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the opposition will not allow the House to run till the government announced aid to farmers and introduced crop loan waiver.

However, the Shiv Sena argued that the Rs. 10,000 crore aid announced by the BJP-led government for crop damage was inadequate.

Patole appealed to the BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House to continue with its proceedings. However, some Sena legislators also came there and tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to a ruckus in the House.

BJP legislator Abhimanyu Pawar was displaying a banner in front of Thackeray and other members. This instigated Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad to try to snatch the banner from Pawar. This led to a scuffle and heavy slogan shouting. Senior leaders from BJP and MVA partners intervened to control the angry legislators.

As the BJP members refused to return to their seats, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes. After the assembly reassembled it was adjourned for 10 minutes and after its reassembly Patole asked the members to follow decorum and avoid scuffle.

Meanwhile, Thackeray told reporters that the government is committed to keep its promise to help farmers. ‘’Opposition should not create pandemonium on farmers’ issue as the government will fulfill its commitment,’’ he said.

Thackeray also asked members from treasury and opposition benches to strictly follow the traditions of assembly functioning and avoid any behavior against it. On BJP’s move to display 'Saamna' to press their demand, Thackeray said had the BJP read it in the past, it would have not to display it now.

‘’Instead of shouting slogans in the assembly, BJP should demand money from the Centre,’’ Thackeray advised.

He informed that the state government has sought Rs. 14,000 crore from the Centre comprising Rs 7,000 crore for flood hit farmers and another Rs 7,000 crore for damage caused by untimely rains to agriculture. However, he said the state government from its own kitty has so far sanctioned Rs. 6,700 crore of which Rs. 3,000 crore have been disbursed..