'Inspired by Ram Rajya': Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi govt follows 10 principles to serve people

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has been following 10 principles, inspired by the concept of "Ram Rajya", to serve the people in Delhi.

Kejriwal also said once the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is completed, his government will send the elderly there for 'darshan'.

"I am a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We have been following 10 principles, inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya', to serve people in Delhi," the chief minister said while participating in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the LG's address during the Budget Session.