Marine Commandos Rescue 15 Indians Onboard Cargo Ship Hijacked By Pirates Off Somalia Coast

INS Chennai |

Indian Navy's marine commandos, who traveled on the INS Chennai to secure the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off the coast of Somalia, have successfully rescued 15 Indians onboard the cargo ship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, in a swift and decisive response, the Indian naval warship INS Chennai had successfully reached the location of the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off the coast of Somalia. The INS Chennai had then issued stern warnings to the pirates commanding the hijacked vessel to abandon their illicit activities immediately.

Soon after, the elite Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy, stationed on the warship INS Chennai, embarked on the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk and conducted sanitation operations on board. As a result, all 15 Indians onboard the ship were safely rescued.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

5-6 armed men boarded the ship: Navy

The vessel was reportedly hijacked off the Somalia coast on Thursday evening. It is believed that the vessel 'MV Lila Norfolk,' flying the flag of Liberia, carries a crew of 15 individuals of Indian nationality.

The ship, which departed from Port Du Aco in Brazil, was en route to Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain when it fell victim to a hijacking by pirates approximately 300 nautical miles east of Somalia.

Earlier, Indian Navy aircrafts were deployed to keep a close watch on the hijacked vessel. In a statement on Friday, the Indian Navy said, “The vessel had sent a message on the UKMTO (United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations) portal, indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on the evening of January 4, 2024."

The Navy had then said that the INS Chennai was moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation.

“Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance. The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area,” the statement had said.