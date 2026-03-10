‘Injustice Has Been Done’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Ex-Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met outgoing Governor CV Ananda Bose ahead of his departure from Kolkata, describing his removal before the elections as “political” and saying that “injustice has been done to him.”

Speaking after the meeting, Banerjee said she visited Bose as part of Bengali etiquette and courtesy. “He’s leaving tomorrow. We have worked together for a long time and share a good relationship with him. I know his family. I came to meet him as per Bengali tradition,” she said.

Banerjee also said Bose wished to leave with dignity and had initially planned to stay at a hotel. She suggested that he stay at the state guest house “Soujanya,” where visiting diplomats usually stay.

The meeting came shortly after Banerjee temporarily called off her dharna at Kolkata’s Metro Channel, where she had been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court took note of the issue during a hearing on multiple petitions, including one filed by Banerjee. Following the development, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged the chief minister to end the protest, calling the court’s intervention a “victory.”