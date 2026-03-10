 ‘Injustice Has Been Done’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Ex-Governor CV Ananda Bose
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Injustice Has Been Done’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Ex-Governor CV Ananda Bose

‘Injustice Has Been Done’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee After Meeting Ex-Governor CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met outgoing Governor CV Ananda Bose before his departure from Kolkata, saying “injustice has been done to him” and suggesting his removal before elections was political. The meeting came after she temporarily called off her dharna against electoral roll revision following the Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met outgoing Governor CV Ananda Bose ahead of his departure from Kolkata, describing his removal before the elections as “political” and saying that “injustice has been done to him.”

Speaking after the meeting, Banerjee said she visited Bose as part of Bengali etiquette and courtesy. “He’s leaving tomorrow. We have worked together for a long time and share a good relationship with him. I know his family. I came to meet him as per Bengali tradition,” she said.

Banerjee also said Bose wished to leave with dignity and had initially planned to stay at a hotel. She suggested that he stay at the state guest house “Soujanya,” where visiting diplomats usually stay.

The meeting came shortly after Banerjee temporarily called off her dharna at Kolkata’s Metro Channel, where she had been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Distributing Leaflets At Protest Site, Urges Supporters...
article-image

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court took note of the issue during a hearing on multiple petitions, including one filed by Banerjee. Following the development, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged the chief minister to end the protest, calling the court’s intervention a “victory.”

Follow us on