West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Distributing Leaflets At Protest Site, Urges Supporters To Catch Them And Inform Police

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were distributing leaflets at the site of her sit-in protest in Kolkata.

Talking to the gathering, Mamata urged people to catch those BJP people who are distributing leaflets from her protest site and hand them over to the police.

“The BJP people can distribute their leaflets from other places and not from my sit-in-demonstration area. If anyone is coming here then they should peacefully join the protest for the people,” said Mamata.

Notably, two people were arrested by police for allegedly distributing BJP’s Brigade rally leaflet.

Meanwhile, BJP on the other hand had cleared the allegation levied against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Mamata over alleged insult to the President.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that there is no such rule that everyone has to stand while the President is delivering speech or giving Bharat Ratna.

“We stand when the President enters but then when she delivers her speech the rest of the people sit and hear,” said Majumdar.

Incidentally, on Sunday showing a photo of Modi sitting and President Droupadi Murmu standing, Mamata had criticized Modi.

Earlier this day, taking to X, BJP stated, “TMC’s Fake News factory at it again. The truth behind TMC’s manufactured outrage. As per official protocol during the presentation of Bharat Ratna award, others present remain seated while the award is being conferred. There was absolutely no breach of decorum. It is shameful that @AITCofficial is once again trying to twist a dignified moment involving the Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, PM Shri Narendra Modi and Bharat Ratna Shri LK Advani for petty politics. Respect the dignity of the highest constitutional office instead of spreading misinformation.”