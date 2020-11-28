Admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS: INI CET 2021 result announced on aiimsexam.org

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the INICET 2020 examination results online.

Students who have appeared for the INICET 2020 examinations conducted on November 20, 2020, can check their results at aiimsexams.org.

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all-new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

Steps to check the result: