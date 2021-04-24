INI-CET 2021: As COVID-19 situation worsens, AIIMS postpones entrance exam for PG courses

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the country.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8 and it has been postponed till further notice, stated an official statement.

"In view of the evolving situation related to Covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021," an official notice issued by AIIMS said.

The pandemic situation in the country is worsening as India reported 3,46, 786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths in the past 24 hours, said an official data on Saturday.