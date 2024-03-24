Industrialist And Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

ANI

Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday announced his resignation from the party and joined BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP.



He announced his resignation from the Congress party on X, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/HHo7I4GOgR — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

In a post on X, Jindal expressed his gratitude to the party and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. "I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he said.

मैंने 10 वर्ष कांग्रेस पार्टी के कुरुक्षेत्र के सांसद के रूप में संसद में प्रतिनिधित्व किया |



मैं कांग्रेस नेतृत्व और तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री Dr मनमोहन सिंह जी का धन्यवाद करता हूँ ।



आज मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं@kharge — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) March 24, 2024

Jindal joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.

Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14.