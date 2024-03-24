 Industrialist And Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
Industrialist And Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday announced his resignation from the party and joined BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Jindal expressed his gratitude to the party and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. "I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he said.

Jindal joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity.

Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well.

Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14.

