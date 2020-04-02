Indore stone-pelting incident: Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali express regret, tells residents of Taat Patti Bakhal to protect, support healthcare workers

Indore's Shahar Qazi has expressed his regret over the stone-pelting incident at Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal that left two women doctors injured.

Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali said that such incidents would not be tolerated and that the healthcare workers had come to the locality to save people’s lives. “You should not fall prey to misunderstandings and help everyone. Take care of yourself and healthcare workers. We should support the administration to fight this disease, he appealed.