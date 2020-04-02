Indore stone-pelting incident: Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali express regret, tells residents of Taat Patti Bakhal to protect, support healthcare workers

Indore's Shahar Qazi has expressed his regret over the stone-pelting incident at Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal that left two women doctors injured.
Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali said that such incidents would not be tolerated and that the healthcare workers had come to the locality to save people’s lives. “You should not fall prey to misunderstandings and help everyone. Take care of yourself and healthcare workers. We should support the administration to fight this disease, he appealed.
On Wednesday, a team of healthcare workers were pelted with stones in Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal area.
The incident took place at around 1 pm when the team comprising Auxillary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and ASHA workers had reached the area after it was reported that some people had been in contact with COVID-19-infected people.
One of the doctors told the Free Press Journal that their team was talking to the people of Taat Patti Bakhal and taking information about the suspected persons when suddenly some people gathered there and they started misbehaving with the team of doctors.
Tehslildar and police team was also there with doctor’s team. The doctors and other health workers had to flee from there in Tehsildar’s vehicle.
The healthcare teams were accosted by a group of men who had covered their face, and subsequently pelted with stones. The mob also tried to break police barricading.
A case has been filed under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people andn the police is investigating the case.
