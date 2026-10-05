Indore Civic Body Fines Five-Star Hotel ₹2.50 Lakh Over Wet Waste Disposal Irregularities | X - SwachhIndore

Indore, Oct 5: A five-star hotel in the country’s cleanest city, Indore, was fined Rs 2.50 lakh on Monday for allegedly violating solid waste management rules, the municipal corporation said.

During an inspection of the Sheraton Hotel by corporation officials, it was found that wet waste generated there was allegedly not being properly disposed of as per the prescribed procedure, according to an official release.

नगर निगम ने जोन-22,वार्ड-36,बायपास क्षेत्र स्थित शेरेटन होटल पर ₹2.50 लाख का स्पॉट फाइन किया।निरीक्षण में गीले कचरे का निर्धारित प्रक्रिया से निपटान नहीं करना और OWC मशीन का उपयोग नहीं किया जाना पाया गया।निगम ने नियमों के अनुरूप गीले कचरे के प्रसंस्करण एवं निपटान के निर्देश दिए। https://t.co/wZNp1UIanU — Indore Municipal Corporation (@SwachhIndore) October 5, 2026

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Waste disposal irregularities found

"The organic waste composter (OWC) machine available on the hotel premises was not producing compost from wet waste. Additionally, illegal disposal of wet waste was also observed," it said.

The release stated that due to these alleged irregularities, the five-star hotel was fined Rs 2.50 lakh on the spot under the provisions of the solid waste management rules.

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Hotel directed to follow standards

The hotel management has been directed to ensure processing and disposal of wet waste as per prescribed standards in future, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)