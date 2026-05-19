Indo-Tibetan Border Police Jawan Reaches Police Commissioner’s Office Carrying Mother’s Severed Hand

A dramatic scene unfolded at the police commissioner’s office in Kanpur on Tuesday when an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan arrived carrying his mother’s severed hand in a box, alleging medical negligence by a private hospital.

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The jawan, Vikas Singh, posted with the 32nd Battalion of the ITBP in Maharajpur and a resident of Fatehpur district’s Khaga Hathgam area, claimed that negligence at a private hospital in Tatmil led to the amputation of his mother’s hand.

According to Singh, his mother, who suffers from a respiratory illness, fell seriously ill on May 13. While taking her to a hospital by ambulance, they got stuck in traffic, forcing him to admit her to a nearby private hospital in Tatmil.

Doctors reportedly administered oxygen support and inserted a cannula in her hand, after which her condition improved. The next day, Singh shifted her to another hospital. However, swelling in her hand reportedly worsened over time. Doctors later informed the family that the hand had developed a severe infection and would need to be amputated.

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Her hand was amputated on May 17. Singh alleged that despite approaching police stations and medical officials, no action was taken. He then sought permission from his seniors and reached the commissionerate office carrying the severed hand as evidence.

Police officials immediately took cognisance of the matter and sent a letter to the Chief Medical Officer seeking an investigation. Staff officer Amarnath Yadav said a three-member committee had been formed and further action would follow after the inquiry report.