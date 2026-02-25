 Bengaluru Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Hospital After Infant Allegedly Loses Finger During IV Removal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Hospital After Infant Allegedly Loses Finger During IV Removal

Bengaluru Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Hospital After Infant Allegedly Loses Finger During IV Removal

An FIR has been registered against staff of Chinmaya Mission Hospital after a six-month-old infant allegedly lost the last finger of his left hand during IV drip removal in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. The child’s father has accused the nurse, doctor and hospital management of gross negligence. The case has been forwarded to the Mayohall Magistrate Court for further proceedings.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Hospital After Infant Allegedly Loses Finger During IV Removal | Pexels Image

A case of alleged medical negligence has been reported at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, where a six-month-old infant reportedly lost the last finger of his left hand during the removal of an IV drip, NDTV reported.

The Indiranagar Police have registered an FIR against a nurse, a doctor, and the hospital management.

Incident Occurred During Discharge

According to a report by NDTV, the child, identified as Balakumar V, was admitted on February 19 after suffering from severe fever and cold. He was under the treatment of Dr Meenakshi until February 24.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Civic Scandal: Illegal 10-Storey Building File Goes Missing From KDMC Records, FIR Registered Over Suspected Evidence Tampering
Kalyan Civic Scandal: Illegal 10-Storey Building File Goes Missing From KDMC Records, FIR Registered Over Suspected Evidence Tampering
Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Stuck On Runway For 45 Minutes, Passengers Left Clueless
Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Stuck On Runway For 45 Minutes, Passengers Left Clueless
UK Introduces Mandatory eVisas For Indians, ETA For Visa-Exempt Visitors
UK Introduces Mandatory eVisas For Indians, ETA For Visa-Exempt Visitors
HPBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Issued: Check Details, Datesheet & Download Process
HPBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Issued: Check Details, Datesheet & Download Process

On February 24, between 3 pm and 8 pm, doctors reportedly decided to discharge the infant after his condition improved. During the discharge process, nurse Anitha allegedly cut off the last finger of the baby’s left hand while removing the IV drip.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Colaba Football Ground Astro-Turfing Cancelled After Local Protests; MLA Rahul Narwekar...
article-image

Father Alleges Gross Negligence

The child was immediately rushed to the emergency ward, where the wound was dressed. However, the father, Vijay Kumar J, has alleged gross negligence, claiming his son suffered grievous and permanent injury.

According to the report, matter has been forwarded to the 10th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Mayohall for further proceedings.

Follow us on