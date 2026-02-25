Bengaluru Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Hospital After Infant Allegedly Loses Finger During IV Removal | Pexels Image

A case of alleged medical negligence has been reported at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, where a six-month-old infant reportedly lost the last finger of his left hand during the removal of an IV drip, NDTV reported.

The Indiranagar Police have registered an FIR against a nurse, a doctor, and the hospital management.

Incident Occurred During Discharge

According to a report by NDTV, the child, identified as Balakumar V, was admitted on February 19 after suffering from severe fever and cold. He was under the treatment of Dr Meenakshi until February 24.

On February 24, between 3 pm and 8 pm, doctors reportedly decided to discharge the infant after his condition improved. During the discharge process, nurse Anitha allegedly cut off the last finger of the baby’s left hand while removing the IV drip.

Father Alleges Gross Negligence

The child was immediately rushed to the emergency ward, where the wound was dressed. However, the father, Vijay Kumar J, has alleged gross negligence, claiming his son suffered grievous and permanent injury.

According to the report, matter has been forwarded to the 10th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Mayohall for further proceedings.