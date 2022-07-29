IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skids off runway before take-off, probe underway

IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skidded while taxing for take-off in Assam's Jorhat on Thursday. As per an official statement of the IndiGo airlines, no passengers suffered injuries in the incident and during the initial inspection of the aircraft, no abnormalities were observed in the aircraft.

A team has been constituted to probe the incident. Further details are awaited.

Third such incident

Earlier, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot reported a technical defect.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release.

On July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan's Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," sources told ANI on Tuesday.