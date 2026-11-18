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IndiGo has suspended all its flights to and from four major Saudi Arabian cities until November 30 amid rising security concerns in the region. The airline has temporarily halted operations to Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh and Dammam, further disrupting its flight services in the country.

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In an advisory, IndiGo said affected passengers were being informed about the cancellations through the contact details provided at the time of booking. The airline added that it was closely monitoring the evolving situation and assessing security-related developments.

IndiGo assured passengers that all possible assistance would be provided, reiterating that the safety of passengers and crew members remained its top priority.

Security concerns prompt flight suspensions

The suspension comes amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following threats of missile and drone attacks targeting various cities and critical infrastructure. The developments have prompted airlines to reassess their operations and modify flight schedules.

Other Indian airlines revise operations

Several other Indian carriers have also announced changes to their Saudi Arabia services. Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, while their Jeddah operations have been affected under separate timelines.

Similarly, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to Jeddah and Riyadh until the end of November.