IndiGo has reduced stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's flying ban to 3 months, DGCA tells HC

IndiGo airlines have reduced stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's flying ban to three months after an internal committee of the airlines passed an order on Thursday morning.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court that the ban imposed upon Kamra has been halved.
Earlier, on January 28, Kamra had posted a video of himself confronting the Republic Editor Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo plane.
In the video, Goswami was seen with earphones plugged in, as Kamra addressed him. Throughout the video, the Republic Editor did not react.
"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," Kunal Kamra said.
The stand-up comedian added, "He's being a coward. First he called me mentally unstable, and now he's saying 'I'm watching something'. He's not ready to answer my questions, viewers."
Kamra asked the unresponsive Goswami whether he was a coward or a journalist or a nationalist.
"You will have no answers. As I expected. Your cowardice has gotten the better of you," he said amid Goswami's continued silence.
Kamra added that he wanted to have polite conversation with Goswami. However, he doesn't deserve his politeness. Kamra said that this was for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste Goswami was discussing on his show.
Following the incident, Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months, while Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir imposed an indefinite ban on the stand-up comedian.
Later, Kamra had filed a petition seeking directions to DGCA to revoke the ban imposed upon him and challenged the internal inquiry committee set up by IndiGo to look into the allegations against him.
Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, representing Kamra, had said that the ban imposed on his client was in violation of the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR).
However, on Thursday, Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by Kunal Kamra, challenging his suspension from flying with the Indigo Airlines for a period of six months.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)