IndiGo has reduced stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's flying ban to 3 months, DGCA tells HC

IndiGo airlines have reduced stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's flying ban to three months after an internal committee of the airlines passed an order on Thursday morning.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court that the ban imposed upon Kamra has been halved.

Earlier, on January 28, Kamra had posted a video of himself confronting the Republic Editor Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo plane.

In the video, Goswami was seen with earphones plugged in, as Kamra addressed him. Throughout the video, the Republic Editor did not react.

"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," Kunal Kamra said.