Indigo postpones New Year for travellers: Cancels flights, refuses to refund until called out online

However, the flight took a u-turn to Kolkata soon after eight years and the flight was at last cancelled. What happened next with Ghosh was what had her sharing the experience online.

While the airline promised that if people booked another flight to and fro from the same PNR and if the flight happens to be cancelled again, the money would be refunded, so the Ghosh family rebooked their flight tickets and hoped to reach Varanasi before New Years.

Indigo kept cancelling all next flights to Varanasi every day till the 30th of December.

The last flight on New Year’s Eve also stood cancelled which left Ghosh and many others hopeless on the New Year and even after promising a refund, Ghosh had to go through the tedious process of talking to multiple customer support staff to initiate the refund.

An Indigo staff told Ghosh, “If you can’t fly to Varanasi, how can you take the return flight?”

Although the horrors of booking a flight with Indigo didn’t end, the airline then sent an email to Ghosh saying that that they would deduct 21,000 for the return flight.

Ghosh and her family had to go through the terrible ordeal of not being able to go on the family vacation they were so eagerly waiting for. According to the airlines, they will also now have to pay for the first eight hours of disappointment and the later rebookings as well.