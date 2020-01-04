Indigo postpones New Year for travellers: Cancels flights, refuses to refund until called out online

Sanghamita Ghosh a Facebook user took to the social media platform to write about her recent experience with Indigo airlines over cancelled flights and refund. Shosh wrote an open letter to the CEO of InterGlobe Aviation Ronojoy Dutta, he operates IndiGo Airlines.
Ghosh shared about her experience from December 2019 when she was to visit Varanasi from Kolkata with her family of ten after ‘10 long years.’ Ghosh wrote that she along with her family checked in for the Indigo flight 6E713 which was first announced to be running behind schedule.
Ghosh says that she was familiar with flights being delayed especially during the winter season so, she and her family patiently waited. The authorities informed them that the weather wasn’t clear enough for a safe landing in Varanasi and therefore the flight was being delayed even after the passengers boarded the flight on time.
Ghosh said, “Flight crews started serving teas and after 3 hours the Pilots invited the kids to go visit the cockpit. We were tired but we patiently waited and finally the flight took off after 5.5 hours.”
However, the flight took a u-turn to Kolkata soon after eight years and the flight was at last cancelled. What happened next with Ghosh was what had her sharing the experience online.
While the airline promised that if people booked another flight to and fro from the same PNR and if the flight happens to be cancelled again, the money would be refunded, so the Ghosh family rebooked their flight tickets and hoped to reach Varanasi before New Years.
Indigo kept cancelling all next flights to Varanasi every day till the 30th of December.
The last flight on New Year’s Eve also stood cancelled which left Ghosh and many others hopeless on the New Year and even after promising a refund, Ghosh had to go through the tedious process of talking to multiple customer support staff to initiate the refund.
An Indigo staff told Ghosh, “If you can’t fly to Varanasi, how can you take the return flight?”
Although the horrors of booking a flight with Indigo didn’t end, the airline then sent an email to Ghosh saying that that they would deduct 21,000 for the return flight.
Ghosh and her family had to go through the terrible ordeal of not being able to go on the family vacation they were so eagerly waiting for. According to the airlines, they will also now have to pay for the first eight hours of disappointment and the later rebookings as well.
However, another social media user Shovon Chakraborty tried to help Ghosh and tweeted the Facebook post to Indigo airlines’ official twitter handle. Indigo replied to the tweet saying they have resolved the matter with Ghosh. Which later Ghosh also confirmed on Facebook.
