IndiGo moves up 2 ranks to bag 4th spot on OAG Punctuality League 2021

India’s leading carrier - IndiGo - has been ranked at #4 amongst top global airlines in OAG Punctuality League Report 2021. An air travel intelligence company - OAG - recognizes airlines that have consistently clocked highest on-time performance (OTP) by including on-time performance for the world’s top 20 busiest domestic and international routes, and other categories for the year January 2021 to December 2021. IndiGo is the only Indian airline to feature in the list of top 20 mega airlines.

Punctuality League Report is a comprehensive annual report presented by OAG that reveals rankings of all airlines - mainline, low-cost and by region. The punctuality league is based on 57.5 million flight records using full-year data from 2020 to rank the best on-time performance (OTP) for the World’s largest airlines and airports. The report aims to highlight carriers who have consistently demonstrated high performance and deliver on their promise to get passengers to their destinations in a timely manner. IndiGo has been recognized amongst major carriers such as LATAM Airlines Group, Japan Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Azul Airlines, Easyjet, American Airlines, Aeroflot Russian Airlines, United Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to see IndiGo taking a leap of 2 ranks, to be the 4th most punctual airline in the world in terms of On-Time performance in the OAG Punctuality League 2021. This is a testimony of our team’s relentless commitment to on-time service, despite all challenges. We are razor-focussed on delivering our promise of on-time performance at affordable fares, with courteous and hassle-free service onboard our lean clean flying machines.”

As per the DGCA data, IndiGo has been the leader in OTP for 10 out of 12 months in 2021, with an average of on-time performance over 93.5% across key metro cities through the year.

About IndiGo IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline is operating over 1500 daily flights and connecting 71 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goIndiGo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider which has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Every day, we support millions of journeys across the globe, enabling a simpler, seamless, and more enjoyable travel experience. With the world’s largest network of schedules and status data, and leading-edge analytics tools, we enable our customers to make smarter decisions, better adapt to change, and create exceptional customer experiences. We partner with some of the biggest global brands, airports, airlines, travel operators, and fast- growing start-ups to design the best services available today, and the finest innovations of tomorrow. Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania, and China.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:59 PM IST