An IndiGo Patna-Delhi flight, shortly after departure, returned to Patna due to a technical problem it developed mid-air on Wednesday, January 3. The aircraft landed back safely at the Patna airport with all 187 passengers onboard.

It is not clear what caused the technical snag that forced the flight to scurry back to Patna Airport.

The incident happened with Indigo 2074-Patna-Delhi flight.

