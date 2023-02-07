IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after passenger falls ill; dies later | Representative Picture

An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jodhpur on Tuesday after a passenger fell ill. The passenger was taken to Goyal Hospital and Research Centre in Jodhpur.

Customs officials rushed to the airport for assistance.

Airline issued statement on the incident

IndiGo airline issued a statement after the incident shortly. In the statement the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E 44 operating from Jeddah to Delhi was diverted to Jodhpur due to a medical emergency on board. A doctor onboard helped the crew in providing immediate first aid to the passenger."

"The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jodhpur and the patient was rushed to a hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the passenger passed away on her way to the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the passenger," added the statement.

Similar incident reported earlier

An Air Aisa flight headed to Kolkata performed an emergency landing on Jan 29. The flight was reportedly struck by birds which resulted in the emergency landing.

The emergency landing was done at the Lucknow airport shortly after the flight took off from there.

Read Also Air India Express flight catches fire in engine, lands back at Abu Dhabi airport safely

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)