IndiGo Flight Aborts Take-off At Bengaluru Airport After Smoke Filled Cabin; Airline Claims Passengers Evacuated Safely | X @ANI

Mumbai: An IndiGo Airbus A321neo bound for Chennai was forced to execute a dramatic, full-scale emergency evacuation on a taxiway at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after smoke was detected in the cabin just minutes before takeoff. The airline confirmed that all passengers and crew members safely evacuated the aircraft via emergency slides.

Flight 6E-6017 Had Pushed Back at 6.15pm When Smoke Was Noticed

Flight 6E-6017, a regularly scheduled domestic service to Chennai, had pushed back on time from Terminal 1 at approximately 6.15pm. While the aircraft was taxiing toward its assigned departure runway, the passengers and cabin crew noticed smoke inside the aircraft cabin. The incident led to the pilots aborting the taxiing process after they were informed by the cabin crew.

The aircraft was halted on the taxiway, where an emergency evacuation was executed by deploying inflatable slides. Passengers were instructed to leave all hand luggage behind to prevent blockages and slide down onto the tarmac in rapid succession. Meanwhile, airport ground emergency services reached the spot to assist the evacuated passengers and moved them to the terminal.

The airline stated that the evacuation was carried out in the interest of the passengers’ safety. It added that an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which was yet to depart when this report was published. “All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being. Refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/