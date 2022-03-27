IndiGo announces the resumption of its international operations schedule with flights on over 150 routes

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced the resumption of its international flight schedule from various destinations in India.

These flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru. The international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka. Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April 2022.

Flights to these routes had earlier been operating under air-bubble agreements with the respective countries. Scheduled operations from to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27, 2022. The resumption of these flights will bolster India’s connectivity with the globe and aid in the acceleration of economic and tourist activities that had been impacted by the pandemic.

Mr William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to resume our scheduled international operations. Following the easing of restrictions, we are witnessing a huge demand for international travel. We hope that this enhanced connectivity with various destinations across the continent will provide a boost to the travel and tourism sector, while proving to be a catalyst for economic revival. As India’s leading airline, IndiGo remains committed to play its part in helping the nation bounce back. We will do so via our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across an unparalleled network.”

In addition to these flights, IndiGo has also announced the commencement of bookings for flights to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur starting operations in May 2022 and, to Istanbul in June 2022.

ALSO READ Mumbai airport's air traffic to soar as international flights resume regular operations

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST