India–Saudi Ties: NSA Ajit Doval Engages Top Saudi Leaders To Boost Bilateral Relations, Focuses On Energy, Security & Strategic Cooperation | X / saudrahman27

New Delhi: India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on Sunday, engaging in a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance energy cooperation, and discuss key regional developments.

The visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Riyadh highlighted that the discussions covered a broad spectrum of issues, including bilateral cooperation, regional security concerns, and matters of mutual interest.

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During his visit, Doval met prominent Saudi leaders, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

The Indian Embassy also shared details of the visit on the social media platform X:

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“Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He was received at the Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati. Later, he had meetings with Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban. During the meetings they discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of mutual intrests.”

The visit comes amid a series of active diplomatic engagements by India on global security issues. Just days earlier, on April 17, Doval held extensive talks with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council.

The meeting highlighted continued strategic dialogue between New Delhi and Kyiv during the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the discussions with Ukraine focused on bilateral relations and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India reiterated its consistent position advocating a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

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Together, these engagements reflect India’s proactive diplomatic approach in addressing both regional and global security challenges while strengthening ties with key international partners.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)