India's S-400 Missile Systems Details Leaked By Ukrainian Hackers: Russian Equipment Manuals And Codes Exposed |

Indian security establishment has raised major concerns on BaumankaLeaks making public comprehensive list of equipment under the S-400 missile systems supply contract by Russia.

The Rs 35,000 crore S-400 "Triumf" agreement was signed in 2018 by Russian President Putin on state visit for supply of five squadrons of S400 to the Indian Air Force (IAF) of which three squadrons of S400 are inducted and other two squadrons are expected to be delivered by 2026. The three squadrons of S-400 are deployed in the northern and eastern sectors of India.

“The details of Russian weapons system of S400 missiles with their operating manuals and codes in public domain would render them ineffective. China & Pakistan would adopt counter measures against the 400 km range missiles which can hit deep inside enemy targets,” cited the confidential report on the hacked contents of the classified military documents.

The contents of hacked emails and documents from Lieutenant Colonel Alexey Zakrutny and Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Potapov of the Military Training Centre, Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces at Bauman Moscow State Technical University (BMSTU) were retrieved by Ukrainian hackers of the Cyber Resistance group. Ukraine has alleged the BMSTU Military Training Centre is exclusively focused on studying the weapons of the NATO countries.

The hacked documents from the mails contain classified operating manuals of key Russian air defense systems, personal data air defense and missile defense officers in Moscow and Kremlin.

The document lists the full equipment details for five S-400 "Triumf" divisions, which Russia pledges to deliver to India – including the components, codes, technology transfer, spare parts supply, training of Indian officers on operating the missiles systems and the munitions Russia would send to India.

The hacked documents shared with InformNapalm volunteer intelligence community includes the highly classified operating manual for Pantsir-S and Tor-M1 air defense system.

"A segment of the contract includes the training of Indian military personnel on Russian systems. This task has also been entrusted to the 'Almaz' association, which subsequently engaged VUZ Bauman instructors for this purpose," InformNapalm disclosed.

Earlier in the week IAF conducted full integration of air defence missile system exercise and deployed the S-400 squadrons of the long-range air defence missile system. “Sudarshan S-400 air defence missile systems achieved a major success with 80% of enemy fighters shot down while forcing others to retreat and abort their mission,” said senior defence officials.

India has deployed the indigenous Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) and Akash missile systems, Israeli Spyder quick reaction surface-to-air missile systems and squadron of Soviet S-400 weapons systems along the Line of Control. The new system will complement existing air defence assets, including the(MR-SAM) systems of the three services.

The Indian Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared the procurement of the Indian Long Range Surface Air Missile System under Project Kusha. The development came after the project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.