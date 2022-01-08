India's records 1,17,100 COVID-19 cases on Friday, significant jump from previous day

Mumbai: The country registered a single-day tally of 1,17,100 new Covid cases, a significant jump over the previous day's 90,928 cases – all in a span of 24 hours. A total of 302 deaths was reported, taking the toll to 4,83,178.

Meanwhile, there was a 13 per cent surge in the daily cases in Maharashtra on Friday, with 40,925 new infections and 20 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 68,34,222, with 1,41,614 deaths so far.

In Mumbai, which had been witnessing a 36-40 per cent surge in cases over the last three days, there was a marginal rise in the last 24 hours, with 20,921 cases on Friday, compared to 20,181 on January 6, taking the count so far to 8,74,780. However, six people succumbed to the virus in Mumbai, pushing the death toll to 16,394. No Omicron cases reported across Maharashtra on Friday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said considering the daily growth rate—cases were expected to double in the coming days. Mumbai could have more than the double of 20,000 cases a day in the next few days. “Our daily highest projection was 20,000, that we reached rapidly. There is a possibility we may see double that number, given that cases are increasing by 30-40 per cent.

However, there was not much of a surge in cases on Friday, but the test positivity rate still remains high, at 28 per cent,” Kakani said. An expert from the state health department has warned that the new variant has the potential to spread in the community quickly.

Authorities were expecting a rise in the number of infections and a possible third wave because of Omicron, and the increasing numbers are in line with what was anticipated. “This is what has happened in other parts of the world, and we are likely to experience the same cycle that SA went through, and other countries such as the UK, Denmark and the US are presently going through

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:01 AM IST