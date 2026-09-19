'India's Per Capita Carbon Emissions Are Less Than Half Global Average': PM Narendra Modi At NGT Climate Conference In New Delhi | Watch | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average and mentioned that the country is strongly presenting this fact on international forums.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister inaugurated an international conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics', kicking off discussions on critical environmental and climate challenges and judicial approaches. He also launched the NGT Mobile App during the event.

Speaking during the event, PM Modi said, "On the subject of nature and the environment, for centuries, India has, in a sense, guided the world. Carrying forward that ideological commitment and drawing upon our rich cultural experiences as a foundation, India is now providing solutions to modern climate challenges. At the same time, India is also giving a clarion call for the collective efforts of humanity."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two-day conference, being organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi, is joined by eminent judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries for debate on challenges like gaps in policy formulation, implementation and enforcement and to explore ways to strengthen environmental governance and institutional cooperation.

PM Modi expressed happiness that the conference organised by the NGT is carrying the mission forward.

"The responsibility for carbon emissions has been wrongly placed on developing countries, whereas the historical truth is that India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half the global average. Developed countries are emitting six times more carbon than India. India strongly presents this fact on global platforms. We have presented our traditions and their strengths to the world," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the responsibility for carbon emissions has been unfairly thrust upon developing nations.

"However, the historical reality is that even today, India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average. In developed countries, per capita carbon emissions are six times higher than that of India -- six times higher. India places this fact assertively and firmly across global forums. And to every fellow Indian, I say: You, too, must demonstrate this strength and confidence."

PM Modi said that India has showcased its timeless traditions and intrinsic strength before the world. Centred on these very themes, he mentioned that during COP21 in Paris, India launched the book titled 'Convenient Action: Continuity for Change'.

"By taking the world along with us, we are establishing new benchmarks for environmental protection," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)