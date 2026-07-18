India's First Hydrogen Train Begins Passenger Service Tomorrow: Check Route, Fare And Stops

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Jind: India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train will start regular operations on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana from Sunday, July 19, marking a major milestone in Indian Railways' push toward clean, eco-friendly transportation.

Commercial operations begin

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train. The service, themed as the “NaMo Green Rail”, will be operated and maintained by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

"India takes a major leap towards green mobility! In Jind, flagged off India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat. This remarkable achievement reflects the ingenuity and dedication of the Indian Railways team. It is a proud symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and our commitment to cleaner, future-ready transportation," PM Modi posted on X.

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Hydrogen train route

The hydrogen-powered train will run between Jind Junction and Sonipat as train numbers 74010 and 74009.

Built by Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the hydrogen-powered train will cover the 89-km Jind–Sonipat route in about two hours at a top operational speed of 75 kmph. The Hydrogen Fuel DMU will operate daily, from Monday through Sunday.

Train numbers 74010 and 74009 will operate via Pandu Pindara, halting at 14 stations, including Jind Junction and Sonipat, the route's origin and destination stations.

Which stations will the hydrogen train halt at?

The train will stop at 14 stations along the route: Jind Junction, Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Ishapur Kheri Halt, Butana Halt, Khandari Halt, Gohana, Rabhra Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana (Haryana), Barwasni Halt, and Sonipat.

Hydrogen train fare

Passengers on the Jind–Sonipat hydrogen-powered train will be charged the same fare as regular DMU services, with no additional cost for travelling on the eco-friendly train.

According to the RailOne mobile app, the ordinary-class fare on the hydrogen-powered train is Rs 10 from Jind Junction to Jind City, while passengers travelling the full Jind–Sonipat route will pay Rs 25.