India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train Completes 120 kmph Speed Trial In Haryana, Moves Closer To Passenger Service | X

India took a significant step towards cleaner rail transport on Friday as the country’s first hydrogen-powered train successfully completed its final high-speed trial on the Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana. The train achieved a top speed of 120 kmph during the test, marking an important milestone in Indian Railways’ efforts to introduce hydrogen-powered trains and reduce carbon emissions.

The trial, conducted on June 26, was monitored by railway officials, with visuals showing the train departing from Jind during the final phase of testing. The successful run is expected to pave the way for the train’s entry into passenger service once the remaining regulatory and operational formalities are completed.

Why Jind was chosen

The Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway was selected as the pilot route for the project because it offers suitable conditions to test hydrogen-powered technology under real operating conditions. To support the initiative, Indian Railways has also developed dedicated hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facilities at Jind, enabling the train to be operated and maintained safely.

The hydrogen-powered train has been equipped with multiple safety features, including hydrogen leak detectors, flame detection equipment and continuous monitoring technology. These systems are designed to quickly detect and respond to any potential safety concerns during operations, reflecting the emphasis on reliability before the train enters commercial service.

A cleaner future for Indian Railways

The project forms part of Indian Railways’ broader strategy to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and promote environmentally friendly transport. Hydrogen fuel-cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour as its direct emission. Compared with conventional diesel-powered trains, it also helps reduce air and noise pollution, making it a cleaner alternative for the future.

With the successful completion of the 120 kmph speed trial, India has moved a step closer to introducing hydrogen-powered passenger rail services. The achievement also places the country among a select group of nations that have developed or tested hydrogen-powered trains, underlining India’s growing focus on adopting cleaner technologies and supporting the global transition towards more sustainable railway transport.