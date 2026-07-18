India’s Electoral Roll Is A ‘Living Document’, Says CEC; Record Voter Turnout Reflects Faith In Democracy

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Screengrab) | X

India's electoral roll, which now covers nearly 95 crore voters, is a "living document" that is constantly evolving, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Friday, while highlighting the safeguards built into the country's electoral process.

Addressing the first-ever media conference organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kumar said the preparation and updating of electoral rolls is backed by statutory safeguards and continuous monitoring. He said more than 12 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and over 15 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are actively involved in the process, functioning as "concurrent auditors" to help maintain the accuracy and transparency of the electoral rolls.

A system built on continuous checks

Stressing that elections in India are conducted in accordance with the Constitution, electoral laws and directions issued by the ECI from time to time, Kumar said the entire electoral process remains under constant scrutiny by stakeholders involved in conducting elections across the country. According to him, the system's layered checks and participation from multiple stakeholders strengthen the credibility of the electoral process.

The Chief Election Commissioner also pointed to the record voter turnout in the recent Assembly elections, saying it reflects the trust that electors have in India's electoral system and the vibrancy of the country's democracy. He thanked voters for participating in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, describing public participation as an important element in keeping the electoral rolls updated.

Media given a closer look at election process

The media conference, themed Connecting Stakeholders, Strengthening Democracy: Role of Media in Elections, was attended by more than 380 media professionals from across the country. During the event, participants were briefed on the roles and responsibilities of Booth Level Agents, polling agents and counting agents, and how they contribute to transparency and political party participation at different stages of the election process, HT reports.

The Election Commission also organised demonstrations on electoral roll preparation, polling and counting procedures. Media professionals were given a hands-on experience with the statutory forms used during the election process, providing a closer understanding of how different stakeholders carry out concurrent audits to ensure transparency and accountability in elections.