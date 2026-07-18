Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Neighbour Alleges VIP Treatment For Main Accused Tinnu Yadav In Jail |

Ayodhya: A neighbour of Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav, the main accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, has claimed that the accused is receiving VIP treatment inside Faizabad district jail, an allegation rejected by the police.

The neighbour, Virendra Tiwari, who recently visited Yadav in jail, alleged that the facilities being provided to him were comparable to those enjoyed by influential politicians.

"The kind of treatment Tinnu Yadav is getting in jail is what even an MLA would expect. There is a television in his barrack, sofas for sitting, clean bedding and even a mosquito repellent machine," Tiwari said.

Alleged Visitors, Influence Behind Bars

According to him, there was a steady stream of visitors waiting to meet Yadav, who has been lodged in jail for the past 22 days. "It is evident that he continues to wield influence despite being behind bars," he alleged.

Tiwari, who had contested the municipal councillor election from the locality, also claimed to have met Yadav in jail. "Earlier, nearly 1,000 policemen worked under his command in the temple security system. Even now, his influence appears unchanged. He himself told us that his barrack has multiple sofa chairs, a television and other comforts. Many people keep coming to meet him," Tiwari alleged.

Neighbour Denies Links With Akhilesh Yadav

He, however, dismissed allegations that Yadav had political links with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"These claims are baseless. The family has been associated with the BJP for nearly 30 years and has campaigned for the party. They have no connection with Akhilesh Yadav or the Samajwadi Party," Tiwari said.

Police Deny VIP Treatment Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Ayodhya Range Deputy Inspector General Shailendra Kumar Maitreya denied that any undue favours were being extended to the accused.

"The special barrack where Tinnu Yadav has been lodged is under CCTV surveillance. I have instructed the jail superintendent to closely monitor him. Only those individuals whose names were provided by Yadav are allowed to meet him after due permission," Maitreya said.

Residents of Yadav's neighbourhood also alleged that his influence had grown significantly after the construction of the Ram temple. One resident claimed Yadav had considerable sway over appointments linked to temple-related work and could allegedly secure jobs for people close to him.

Another resident said Yadav had developed a reputation for displaying power in public. "He was fond of expensive motorcycles and often carried a walkie-talkie clipped to his shirt while riding. People avoided confronting him because they believed he was very influential," the resident alleged.

Local shopkeepers and neighbours also claimed that Yadav and several members of his family were known for wearing heavy gold and silver jewellery. However, after the donation theft case surfaced, they alleged that the women in the family had stopped wearing jewellery in public.

"His wife Poonam is no longer seen wearing ornaments, and the Bullet motorcycle that he frequently rode has also disappeared. People believe the valuables may have been shifted elsewhere," a resident alleged.

The allegations made by neighbours could not be independently verified. Jail authorities have not issued any statement on the claims regarding the facilities allegedly provided to Yadav. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Mandir continues.