India To Raise Visa, Immigration Concerns With US As New Rules Tighten Stay Limits For Students, Professionals

India said it will engage with the US to minimise difficulties faced by students and other visa holders following new immigration rules | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 18, 2026: India has said it will engage with the United States whenever necessary to reduce difficulties faced by Indian nationals after Washington introduced changes to its visa and immigration rules that are expected to affect students, exchange visitors and media professionals.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said visa and immigration policies are the sovereign right of every country. However, it stressed that the government remains alert to issues affecting genuine Indian travellers and students and will raise such matters with US authorities whenever required.

India Assures Support

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government was aware of reports regarding the changes in US visa rules.

"Visa rules and visa functions and immigration matters are sovereign functions of any state," Jaiswal said.

He added that India closely monitors developments and takes up issues with the US whenever Indian citizens seek assistance.

"As and when there are issues or difficulties that are brought to our attention regarding genuine travellers, students and others who seek support in the US, we take up those issues with the US side so as to minimise the difficulties that our people face," he said.

The remarks come after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new regulations that end a long-standing practice allowing certain foreign nationals to remain in the US for an indefinite period while complying with the terms of their visa.

New Visa Rules Explained

Under the revised framework, non-immigrant visa holders in the F, J and I categories will now be allowed to stay in the US only for a fixed period instead of being admitted for the duration of their programme or assignment.

The F category applies to students, the J category covers exchange visitors, while the I category is meant for working media professionals.

One of the biggest changes is for F visa holders. The grace period after completing their studies has been reduced from 60 days to 30 days. During this period, students must either leave the US, transfer to another educational institution or change their immigration status. The rule is scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026, subject to the prescribed implementation process.

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Impact On Indian Students

The revised rules are expected to have a significant impact on Indian students and academic visitors, who form one of the largest international communities in the US.

India's assurance that it will continue to raise genuine concerns with Washington reflects its effort to protect the interests of its citizens while recognising the US government's authority to frame its own immigration policies.

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