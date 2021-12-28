COVID-19: India's cumulative vaccination tally crosses 142.46 crore

As the Omicron threat looms large over India, the vaccination pace has also started to gain steam.
As of December 28, India has administered a total of 1,42,46,81,736 doses, according to data from mygov.in website. Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses, followed by Maharashtra while the union territory of Lakshadweep has administered the least.
Let's take a look at some of the state and their vaccination numbers.
Uttar Pradesh
Total doses administered: 19,60,58,903
First dose: 12,59,40,431
Second dose: 7,01,18,472
Maharashtra
Total doses administered: 13,16,39,0826,18,069
First dose: 7,96,91,293
Second dose: 5,19,47,789
West Bengal
Total doses administered: 10,28,42,981
First dose: 6,45,13,275
Second dose: 3,83,29,706
Madhya Pradesh
Total doses administered: 10,16,10,447
First dose: 5,20,46,47121,522
Second dose: 4,95,63,976
Bihar
Total doses administered: 9,77,87,870
First dose: 5,74,36,164
Second dose: 4,03,51,706
Gujarat
Total doses administered: 8,86,22,060
First dose: 4,67,48,940
Second dose: 4,18,73,120
Karnataka
Total doses administered: 8,49,43,895
First dose: 4,74,56,818
Second dose: 3,74,87,077
Tamil Nadu
Total doses administered: 8,23,81,586
First dose: 4,95,16,708
Second dose: 3,28,64,878
Rajasthan
Total doses administered: 7,95,75,967
First dose: 4,59,39,581
Second dose: 3,36,36,386
Meanwhile, India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.
With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.
The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The death toll has climbed to 4,80,290 with 293 fresh fatalities, the data stated.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 61 days now.
The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A decrease of 385 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
