COVID-19: India's cumulative vaccination tally crosses 142.46 crore

As the Omicron threat looms large over India, the vaccination pace has also started to gain steam.

As of December 28, India has administered a total of 1,42,46,81,736 doses, according to data from mygov.in website. Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses, followed by Maharashtra while the union territory of Lakshadweep has administered the least.

Let's take a look at some of the state and their vaccination numbers.

Uttar Pradesh

Total doses administered: 19,60,58,903

First dose: 12,59,40,431

Second dose: 7,01,18,472

Maharashtra

Total doses administered: 13,16,39,0826,18,069

First dose: 7,96,91,293

Second dose: 5,19,47,789

West Bengal

Total doses administered: 10,28,42,981

First dose: 6,45,13,275

Second dose: 3,83,29,706

Madhya Pradesh

Total doses administered: 10,16,10,447

First dose: 5,20,46,47121,522

Second dose: 4,95,63,976

Bihar

Total doses administered: 9,77,87,870

First dose: 5,74,36,164

Second dose: 4,03,51,706

Gujarat

Total doses administered: 8,86,22,060

First dose: 4,67,48,940

Second dose: 4,18,73,120

Karnataka

Total doses administered: 8,49,43,895

First dose: 4,74,56,818

Second dose: 3,74,87,077

Tamil Nadu

Total doses administered: 8,23,81,586

First dose: 4,95,16,708

Second dose: 3,28,64,878

Rajasthan

Total doses administered: 7,95,75,967

First dose: 4,59,39,581

Second dose: 3,36,36,386

Check full list of states here

Meanwhile, India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.

The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,290 with 293 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 61 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 385 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:06 PM IST