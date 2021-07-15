India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 39.49 crore, more than 35 lakh doses administered on July 15

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 39.49 crore on July 15 till 7 pm as per the union health ministry's report. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 35.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered on July 15.
Today, 35,15,093 beneficiaries were inoculated across country taking tally to 39,49,78,565.
16,59,977 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,61,950 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,97,36,449 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 43,72,202 have received their second dose since the commencement of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of covid vaccine.
Meanwhile, India reported 41,806 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry's update. Daily cases have topped the 40,000 mark after a gap of three days. India has recorded a total of 30.99 mln cases since the outbreak. The death toll has risen to 411,989, with 581 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The cases reported in the past 24 hours are 3,014 more than the day before, when 38,792 people tested positive.