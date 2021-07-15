India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 39.49 crore, more than 35 lakh doses administered on July 15

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 39.49 crore on July 15 till 7 pm as per the union health ministry's report. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 35.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered on July 15.

Today, 35,15,093 beneficiaries were inoculated across country taking tally to 39,49,78,565.

16,59,977 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,61,950 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,97,36,449 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 43,72,202 have received their second dose since the commencement of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.