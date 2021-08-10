India

India's COVID-19 tally drops to lowest in 147 days: 28,204 cases and 373 deaths reported in last 24 hours

By FPJ Web Desk

A healthcare worker conducts antigen tests at a Worli mall
Photo: BL Soni

India reported 28,204 COVID-19 cases and 373 deaths in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 41,511 patients recovered from the virus. This single day toll is the lowest seen by the country in 147 days and the recovery recovery rate now stands at 97.45%. With this, the active caseload has now dropped to 3,88,508.

51.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. More than 2.07 crore doses are available with states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

