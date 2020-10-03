India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh mark; total active cases rise to 9.45 lakh

On Saturday morning, India's COVID-19 numbers reached a grim milestone with over 1 lakh people having passed away after becoming infected by the virus. India has so far recorded 64,73,545 positive cases.

As per Health Ministry data on Saturday morning, the last 24 hours had seen a single day spike of 79,476 infections, which in turn has pushed the total number of active cases to 9,44,996. At the same time, 1,069 fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 1,00,842, the health ministry said.

At the same time, India's high recovery rate offers a silver lining. As per data, 54,27,707 people have been discharged or cured, making India one of the countries with a high recovery rate and a low fatality rate, despite the high number of cases. At the same time the Ministry said that 25 States and Union Territories have reported a fall in the number of active Cases during the last week.

"Higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to lower number of active Cases on a daily basis," the Health Ministry tweeted on Saturday.