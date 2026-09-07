India’s Border Villages Get ₹11,639 Crore Development Push, 2,616 Villages To Benefit Under VVP

The Vibrant Village Programme aims to boost local economies and essential services across thousands of India’s remote border settlements | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 7, 2026: India’s border villages, long associated with isolation and limited economic opportunities, are being brought into the development mainstream under the Centre’s Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). The Rs 11,639 crore push covers 2,616 villages along the country’s international borders in two phases.

A key part of the initiative is to turn paramilitary outposts into dependable markets for people living in these remote areas. Forces stationed along the borders are being encouraged to procure everyday essentials locally, giving villagers a regular market for their produce.

The approach is significant because development in border areas is not merely about building infrastructure. Creating sustainable economic opportunities could also help communities remain in villages that have witnessed migration.

Border Posts Become Local Markets

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the Himalayan frontier with China, has been directed to procure all daily-need items from the model villages. Milk, vegetables, eggs and grains are among the products to be purchased directly from local communities.

The government aims to make Army and paramilitary border posts local markets where troops buy everyday essentials from nearby farms. The initiative seeks to reduce the economic isolation that has driven people away from frontier areas.

Paramilitary forces have started the procurement process, the Centre said on Sunday. The Border Security Force has also begun the process.

Signs Of Villagers Returning

According to sources, the initiative has already had a positive impact in parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Residents are returning to villages they had earlier left in Kurung Kumey, Dibang Valley and Shi-Yomi districts.

This could prove to be one of the programme’s more important outcomes. A border village with jobs, markets and basic services has a better chance of retaining its residents than one where people have few economic opportunities.

The Centre is also planning to revamp schools in these villages and establish hospitals and colleges in the clusters, according to a senior government official.

2,616 Villages Covered

Overall, the VVP covers 2,616 villages situated along India’s international borders in two phases. The villages mentioned under the programme include 455 in Arunachal Pradesh, 75 in Himachal Pradesh, 51 in Uttarakhand, 46 in Sikkim and 35 in Ladakh.

The programme therefore goes beyond encouraging local procurement. By combining economic activity with plans for education and healthcare facilities, the initiative seeks to address some of the reasons that have contributed to migration from remote border settlements.

Rs 11,639 Crore Push In Two Phases

The Vibrant Village Programme is being implemented in two phases. The first phase, launched in April 2023, has an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore for the period from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The second phase, launched in February this year, has an outlay of Rs 6,839 crore through 2028-29. Together, the two phases account for the Rs 11,639 crore development push.

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For villages that have remained geographically distant from major economic centres, the local procurement model offers a relatively direct way of putting money into the rural economy. Its longer-term impact, however, will ultimately depend on whether the programme can translate these measures into sustained economic activity and improved services in the border regions.

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