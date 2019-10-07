Indians slam Mashable for trying to claim that German firm invented 'pattal'

Indian Twitter users were in no mood to let go of Mashable crediting a german company for creating leaf plates. On Mashable’s tweet of the German company, Leaf Republic’s product, several Indian Twitter users commented saying India has been creating and using leaf plates for ages.

The Leaf Republic is placing its Leaf Plate product as an attempt to tackle the problem of plastic. They have also priced the product at 50 cents. To which Indians quickly responded and shared instances where leaf plates were being used in India.

Here’s how Indian Twitter replied to Mashable: