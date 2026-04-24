India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement To Be Signed On April 27, Says PM Christopher Luxon: All You Need To Know

PM Modi & New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon | File

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Friday announced that India and New Zealand are set to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Monday, 27 April. The two countries concluded negotiations for the deal on 22 December 2025, with the objective of doubling bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next five years. according to Economic Times.

In a video message captioned on X, “We’ll sign our Free Trade Agreement with India on Monday,” PM Luxon said.

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Deal Sealed In 9 Months

This marks one of the fastest trade deals sealed by India. It was initiated in March 2025 and concluded within nine months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon jointly unveiled the agreement, describing it as comprehensive, balanced, and future-oriented.

About India–New Zealand FTA

The objective of the deal is to provide tariff-free access to New Zealand’s market for Indian goods, which will likely bring in $20 billion in investment over the next 15 years, ET reported.

As part of the pact, India will secure zero-duty market access on 100% of its exports, while tariffs will be eliminated or reduced on 95% of New Zealand’s exports to the country, including items such as wool, coal, wood, wine, avocados, and blueberries.

No Duty Concessions On Imports Of Dairy Products

To ensure the interests of farmers and the domestic industry, India has not made any duty concessions on imports of dairy products such as milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, and cheese, as well as onions, sugar, spices, edible oils, and rubber.

New Zealand will also get duty-free access for goods such as sheep meat, wool, coal, and more than 95% of forestry and wood articles.

For Indian students willing to study abroad, as part of the trade deal, there will be no numerical caps. Post-study work rights will be up to three years for STEM graduates and up to four years for doctoral scholars.

Temporary Employment Entry Visa for 5,000 Indian Professionals

Under the India–New Zealand FTA, a Temporary Employment Entry Visa will be provided for 5,000 Indian professionals across fields such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, along with dedicated categories for AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, chefs, and music teachers.

Additionally, the government will issue 1,000 work-and-holiday visas annually, according to an ET report.