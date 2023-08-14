Indian Woman Anju Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Husband Nasrullah, Cuts Cake (WATCH)

Indian woman Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, was seen celebrating Pakistan's independence day on Monday (August 14). Pakistan marks its independence day on August 14 every year, a day ahead of India's Independence Day. In a video shared on social media, Anju can be seen during the cake cutting along with Nasrullah to celebrate Pakistan's independence day.

Anju's story made headlines

Anju, a married woman with children, got to know Nasrullah of Pakistan on Facebook. As friendship grew between the two, Anju tried to get a visa for close to two years in India, said reports. Anju recently went to Pakistan after getting the visa. Reports claimed that she converted to Islam in Pakistan and also got married to Nasrullah. However, she denied the claims in a video she released and said she wanted to return to India.

Anju's father disowns her

Recently, Anju's father, fed up of constant media presence at this house had castigated Anju for her decision to cross borders for love and marrying Nasrullah, as reports claimed. Anju's father had said that he wished for her daughter not to return and said, 'Let her die there'.

Anju's husband in India was shocked when he learnt about Anju having gone to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. The husband had said that Anju had told her she was going to Jaipur and that she would return back in a few days. However, he was shocked when police came calling after reports that Anju had gone to Pakistan went viral.

Anju and Seema Haider, tale of two women

Anju's story emerged even as news about Pakistani woman Seema Haider's dramatic and suspicious entry into India along with her four children dominated news space. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, had entered India from Nepal and an investigation was carried out in the case. She married Sachin Meena who lives in Greater Noida.

