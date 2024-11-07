Indian Railways Transports 3 Crore Passengers In 24 Hours On November 4; Over 7,600 Special Trains Operated During Festive Rush

File

Indian Railways transported around 3 crore passengers in just 24 hours on 4th November 2024 including both, suburban and non-suburban passengers. "This is a staggering number, surpassing the combined population of Australia and New Zealand, highlighting the scale of the national transport network's operations during peak travel times.

According to an official of Indian Railways, from 1st October to 5th November 2024, approximately 7.5 crore passengers have been transported to regions like Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, marking an extensive movement of people for the festive period. In total, over 65 lakh passengers have benefited from special trains operated by Indian Railways to accommodate the increased travel demand.

Special Trains and Increased Capacity

In response to the surging passenger demand during the festive rush, Indian Railways has introduced more than 7,600 special trains between 1st October and 30th November 2024. This is a 73% increase compared to the 4,500 special trains operated last year. The special trains, in addition to regular services, have played a critical role in easing congestion on the busiest routes.

On 4th November, Indian Railways achieved its highest single-day passenger figures for the year, with a total of 120.72 lakh non-suburban passengers (including 19.43 lakh reserved and 101.29 lakh unreserved) and 180 lakh suburban passengers, all travelling across the country. This exceptional surge reflects the substantial demand during the ongoing festive season, especially for destinations like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Orissa. Asked about the planing an official stated, Indian Railways has put in place robust measures to ensure smooth and safe travel for millions. Special control rooms have been set up at all levels—from the Railway Board to divisional and station levels—while regular updates via social media, newspapers, and public announcements are ensuring passengers are well-informed about the special train services. In addition, crowd management protocols have been strengthened, particularly at high-traffic stations, to ensure safety and efficient handling of passengers. "Through this unprecedented operation, Indian Railways continues to demonstrate its crucial role in connecting millions of passengers across the country during the festive season" he said.

Western and Central Railway's Efforts

Western Railway has been instrumental in meeting the increased travel demand, operating almost 375 special trains. Central Railway, too, has been a key player, running 402 special trains by 5th November, facilitating over 3.15 lakh passengers in these special services alone.

Looking Ahead

With the Diwali and Chath Pooja rush continuing, Indian Railways plans to operate 164 special trains on 6th and 7th November. These additional services are part of the ongoing effort to cater to the heavy passenger load and ensure that everyone can travel home to celebrate the festivals with their families.