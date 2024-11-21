Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024

Representative Image |

Indian Railways is set to add more than 1000 General Second Class coaches to approximately 370 regular trains by the end of November. This initiative aims to ease congestion and accommodate an additional one lakh passengers daily.

As part of the upgrade, the Central Railway will induct 90 non-AC coaches across 42 trains, while the Western Railway (WR) will introduce 84 coaches in 52 trains. This move is expected to improve the comfort and convenience for passengers traveling in the general class, ensuring better travel experiences for daily commuters.

"The addition of these coaches is part of Indian Railways' efforts to meet the growing demand for train travel and reduce overcrowding in the general coaches across the popular railway routes of the country" said an official.Apart from that more than 10 thousand such coaches of non-AC category will be added to the fleet in the next two years by Indian Railways" said am official adding that expansion of facilities for general class passengers is the top priority of Indian Railways.

According to senior official of railway board, In view of the ever increasing demand and requirement of the general public towards rail travel, the Railways is also speeding up the expansion of facilities accordingly. In this sequence, the Railways has added about 600 new additional coaches of general category (GS) in various trains in the last three months. All these coaches have been added to regular trains. By end November-2024, more than one thousand such coaches of GS category will be added to about 370 regular trains. According to an estimate, about one lakh passengers will be benefited daily by the addition of these new GS coaches in the fleet of Railways. Apart from these, work is going on at a fast pace to include a large number of non-AC class coaches in the railway fleet in the next two years.

"General class passengers are among the top priorities of Railways. Indian Railways is working in various directions to provide maximum facilities to the passengers of all categories. Under this, a total of 1000 new GS coaches will be added to the trains during the three months from July to November. Also, these newly built coaches have been added to 370 regular trains. Thousands of additional passengers are getting benefitted from this every day. With the inclusion of these coaches, about one lakh additional passengers will be benefitted daily, said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information and Publicity), Railway Board.