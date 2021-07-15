Indian Railways proposes to spend Rs 2.15 lakh cr in FY22 for revamp of overall infrastructure

The Indian Railways have proposed to spend Rs 2.15 lakh crore in this financial year namely for revamp of overall infrastructure. This amount is 4 times of what the Railways used to spend a decade ago, said Chairman of Railway Board while inaugurating Gandhi Nagar Capital station.
The national transporter claim that they laid new rail lines and augmenting the capacity of existing networks across 1900 kms, Dedicated Freight Corridors of 1110 kms are coming up plus electrifying 6015 route kms in 2020-21 at cost of Rs 1.55 lakh crore. Now, this year they will be spending on modernization of rail infrastructure that includes procuring new rakes, Vande Bharat trains, augmenting rail capacity and other projects. A 100 percent electrification is expected by December 2023.
“We are going to be future ready for which we are allocating Rs 2.15 lakh crore for capital expenditure for 2021-22 which is the highest ever. Between 2009-14 we had spent Rs 45980 crore on capital expenditure,” said Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board.
Updating on the status of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor; Sharma said that they are in talks with Maharashtra government for procuring land. Moreover they also need permissions and land for constructing underwater tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex for which they are in touch with the government as well.
Updating on Vande Bharat express, Sharma added that there are two such indigenous trains and they have ordered 44 Vande Bharat train sets whose production begin next year. In next 3 years or so these will be available. The railways have also planned 100 more Vande Bharat train sets for the future.
