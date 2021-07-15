Indian Railways proposes to spend Rs 2.15 lakh cr in FY22 for revamp of overall infrastructure

“We are going to be future ready for which we are allocating Rs 2.15 lakh crore for capital expenditure for 2021-22 which is the highest ever. Between 2009-14 we had spent Rs 45980 crore on capital expenditure,” said Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board.

Updating on the status of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor; Sharma said that they are in talks with Maharashtra government for procuring land. Moreover they also need permissions and land for constructing underwater tunnel between Thane and Bandra-Kurla Complex for which they are in touch with the government as well.

Updating on Vande Bharat express, Sharma added that there are two such indigenous trains and they have ordered 44 Vande Bharat train sets whose production begin next year. In next 3 years or so these will be available. The railways have also planned 100 more Vande Bharat train sets for the future.