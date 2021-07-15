Railway offers 99-year-lease on prime land near Kolkata's Howrah station, reserve price Rs 448 crore

A prime railway land near the iconic Howrah station will be offered on 99-year-lease for residential-cum-commercial development as the national transporter looks to raise funds, officials said on Thursday.

The land parcel, having an area of 88,300 sq metres, is located along the Hooghly riverbank and will be put under the hammer with a reserve price of Rs 448 crore, they said.

"Rail Land Development Authority has invited bids for leasing vacant railway land at Salt Golah in Howrah. It is situated along a 20-metre-wide highway, around 1.5 km from the Howrah station," an official said.

"The initial feedback from local developers in the pre-bid meeting was encouraging. The deadline for bid submission is August 29," he said.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Railway Ministry for the development of railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan -- leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi- functional complexes.